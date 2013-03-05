JAKARTA, March 5Following is a list of events in
Malaysia as well as company-related and market news which could
have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1525.2 0.46% 7.000
USD/JPY 93.37 -0.1% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8738 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1575.31 0.13% 1.970
US CRUDE 90.3 0.20% 0.180
DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16
ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up as Wall St gains; supply weighs on
oil
SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Indonesia, Singapore lead losses
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura Offshore
plans to spend $600 million in capital expenditure and $300
million in operating expenditure this year, higher than last
year's combined $560 million, said senior executive Imron
Asjhari. The company expects to drill 21 wells and nine
exploration wells this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Cellular operator PT Indosat reported its net
profit in 2012 dropped 52.5 percent to 417 billion rupiah
($42.96 million) from 879 billion rupiah a year earlier, on
revenues that grew 10 percent to 22.72 trillion rupiah, said CEO
Alexander Rusli in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan,
Investor Daily)
- Telecom company PT XL Axiata booked a net profit
of 2.76 trillion rupiah in 2012, down 2.5 percent from 2.83
trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Indonesia's second largest cement producer PT Indocement
Tunggal Prakarsa, plans to boost output by more than
10 percent to 20.5 million tonnes this year with the operation
of a new cement mill in Bogor, said corporate secretary Sahat
Panggabean. Indocement production capacity in 2012 reached 18.6
million tonnes or 33.8 percent of the national production at 55
million tonnes, he said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- The Indonesian unit of international lender HSBC Indonesia
booked a 5.6 percent increase in 2012 net profit to
1.26 trillion rupiah from 1.19 trillion rupiah in the same
period last year, said co-CEO Hanna Tantani. The bank recorded
loan growth at 24 percent to 38.4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis
Indonesia, Kontan, Investor Daily)
- Car maker PT Astra International will focus on
expansion in the infrastructure sector this year, including
seaport, power plant and toll road projects, said CEO Prijono
Sugiarto. The company is ready to spend 2 trillion rupiah for
the plan. (Kontan)
- State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura booked revenues of
3.48 trillion rupiah in 2012, said CEO Tommy Soetomo, adding
that the company plans to spend 3.5 trillion rupiah on
investment this year to expand five airports. (Investor Daily)
- PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a unit of tower
operator PT Sarana Menara Nusantara, aims to raise
around $1.35 billion from a global bond issuance and bank loan
to pay debt and finance its capital expenditure, according to a
report by Euroweek.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei advances on Wall St rally, BOJ easing expectations
> Wall St closes higher in late-day rally
> Prices ease as investors book profits
> Euro subdued, Aussie off lows ahead of RBA rate call
> Gold eases as ETF holdings fall again, U.S. cuts eyed
> Oil falls on slowing Chinese economy, ample U.S. supply
> Key political risks to watch in Indonesia
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:
> Proposed Indonesia c.bank shuffle raises concern over finance
minister's role
> Indonesia oil/gas contractors agree to export proceeds
rule-c.bank
> Jakarta shares slide on poor inflation, trade data
> Indonesian MPs to rule on Fin Min's eligibility for central
bank job
($1 = 9,706 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing
by Anupama Dwivedi)