JAKARTA, March 6 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could influence the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- The agriculture ministry is optimistic that a rice surplus in 2013 will reach 7.5 million tonnes, said minister Suswono. (Investor Daily)

- PT Saibatama Internasional Mandiri will sell about 25 percent shares in PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia to strategic investors via private placement, said Exploitasi Energi's Chief Executive Henry Sitanggang. (Investor Daily)

- Property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk recorded sales until early March at 550 billion rupiah, up 12 percent from the same period last year, said Chief Executive Johanes Mardjuki. The company also expects a 22 percent increase in sales in 2013 to 4.5 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

- Real estate firm PT Agung Podomoro is developing a six-storey shopping mall in Pluit, North Jakarta, with a total investment of about 1 trillion rupiah, said subsidiary's Kencana Unggul Chief Executive, Halim Kumala. The company expects to complete the project by end-October. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

- Housing developer PT Sentul City is targeting marketing sales of 1.44 trillion rupiah this year, up last year's 1.1 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

- Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada plans to issue bonds worth 1.2 trillion rupiah by July this year to finance its capital expenditure, said finance director Indrawan Sumantri. The company appointed Indo Premier Securities, Sucorinvest Central Gani, Equator Securities and Ciptadana Securities as underwriters. (Kontan)

- Nickel miner Vale Indonesia expects its output to reach 72,000 tonnes this year, up from last year's 70,717 tonnes, said Chief Executive Nico Kanter. (Kontan)

- Coal producer PT Indo Tambangraya Megah expects coal output in the first quarter to reach 6.7 million tonnes, up 17.5 percent at the same period last year. The company expects 2013 full-year production at 29 million tonnes, up 5.45 percent from last year's 27.5 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- The Indonesian Textile Association (API) expects sales in the first quarter to decline, driven by export slowdown and higher production cost, said chairman Ade Sudrajat. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- The unit of electronic maker PT LG Electronics Indonesia to operate washing machine factory in Tangerang in the third quarter of this year, said Chief Executive Kim Weon Dae. The company expects to supply up to 70 percent of total domestic demand over the next three years. (Bisnis Indonesia)

INDONESIA IN THE NEWS:

> Fin min passes first hurdle to central bank
> Indonesia raises 760 bln rupiah from sukuk
> CEO of Pertamina to stay for now
> Cbank key rate seen stayed amid inflation jump

($1 = 9,706 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by xxEditing by Anand Basu)