JAKARTA, March 7 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1541.46 0.11 1.670 USD/JPY 93.92 -0.15 -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9358 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1580.64 -0.17 -2.670 US CRUDE 90.46 0.03 0.030 DOW JONES 14296.24 0.30 42.47 ASIA ADRS 138.06 0.37 0.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on data; euro off before ECB meet SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit record high STOCKS TO WATCH - State lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) booked a net profit of 18.6 trillion rupiah in 2012, up 24 percent from 15 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia) - State-controlled gas firm PT Perusahaan Gas Negara reported its net profit in 2012 up 31 percent to 890,9 billion rupiah from 680,8 billion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily) - State-controlled telecommunications company PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia booked a net profit of 12.8 trillion rupiah in 2012, up 17 percent from 10.9 trillion rupiah a year earlier on revenue that grew 8 percent to 77.14 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily) - State-controlled coal miner PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam recorded revenue of 11.6 trillion rupiah, up 10 percent from 10.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier, driven by sales volume that grew 13 percent to 15.3 million tonnes, said corporate secretary Joko Pramono. The company booked a net profit of 2.9 trillion rupiah in 2012, down from 3.1 trillion rupiah in 2011.(Investor Daily, Kontan) - Real estate firm PT Agung Podomoro Tbk plans to issue bonds worth up to 2.5 trillion rupiah until next year, said finance director Caesar Dela Cruz, adding that the proceeds will be used to buy land. The company has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas, CIMB Securities, Indo Premier Securities, and HSBC Securities Indonesia as underwriters. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - Asia's biggest coal exporter PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects coal output in 2012 to rise 9 percent to 72 million tonnes from 65.9 million tonnes a year earlier as sales could reach 68 million tonnes, compared with 63 million tonnes in 2011, said director Dileep Srivastava. The firm expects 2013 coal output to reach 73 million tonnes. (Kontan) - Construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk eyes six projects worth 3.34 trillion rupiah this year consisting toll road, bridge, railway track and irrigation, said director Desi Arriyani. (Investor Daily) - PT Gozco Plantation recorded 2012 crude palm oil (CPO) output down 8 percent to 53,746 tonnes from a year earlier. The firm expects 2012 revenue to drop 18 percent to 405 billion rupiah from 492 billion rupiah in 2011. (Kontan) - State-backed oil and gas firm PT Elnusa will expand into energy business next year such as energy logistic, electricity and power plant, aiming to boost revenues, said corporate secretary Fajriyah Usman. (Kontan) - Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, holding company of PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology (SMART), plans to spend $550 million on capital expenditure this year that will partly be used to acquire land in Indonesia and for expansion, said CEO Franky Widjaja. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.88 pct > Dow ends at another record high, S&P up on job picture > Prices fall on private jobs data ahead of debt supply > Sterling first to crack as BOE, BOJ, ECB meetings loom > Gold up, faces headwind from Wall Street rally > Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Indonesia to miss 2013 oil output target > Jakarta shares boosted by regional rally > SE Asia is wrong to neglect inflation risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 9,706 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)