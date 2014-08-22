PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's biggest telecom operator, plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($85.8 million) to expand into several Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, said CEO Arief Yahya.

The company is allocating 20 trillion rupiah for capital expenditure this year. (Investor Daily)

