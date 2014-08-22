BRIEF-Endurance reports CEO transition plan
April 17 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, Indonesia's biggest telecom operator, plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($85.8 million) to expand into several Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, said CEO Arief Yahya.
The company is allocating 20 trillion rupiah for capital expenditure this year. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,653.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
April 17 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc:
* Q1 U.S. streaming net additions 1.42 million versus co's forecast of 1.5 million