State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma is targeting revenue of 1.4 trillion rupiah ($114.75 million) in 2014, up 20 percent from this year, on strong demand, said CEO Elfiano Rizaldo.

Indofarma booked revenue of 640.8 billion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013 and is optimistic about achieving its full-year target of 1.25 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 12200 rupiah)