BRIEF-ConvaTec Group announces a change on its executive committee
* Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc
State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Indofarma is targeting revenue of 1.4 trillion rupiah ($114.75 million) in 2014, up 20 percent from this year, on strong demand, said CEO Elfiano Rizaldo.
Indofarma booked revenue of 640.8 billion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013 and is optimistic about achieving its full-year target of 1.25 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12200 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting