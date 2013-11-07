BRIEF-Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter's share trade to resume on April 17
April 16 Chengdu Tianxing Instrument and Meter Co Ltd
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, Indonesia's biggest noodle maker, has sold 40 million shares (a 6.1 percent stake) in China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd to several investors, reported the Investor Daily, quoting Werianty Setiawan, the company's director. The firm has appointed UBS Kay Hian Private Ltd as placement agent.
* Says its Q1 net profit down 52.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.91 million)