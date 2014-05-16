PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, one of Indonesia's biggest food and beverage companies, plans to issue five-year bonds worth 2 trillion rupiah ($174.74 million) this month, the company said in a prospectus.

The firm intends to pay debt totalling 1.61 trillion rupiah due on June 18, and use the remaining proceeds to finance its short-term loan.

Indofood is controlled by the Salim Group and run by one of Indonesia's wealthiest families. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,445.5 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)