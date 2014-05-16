PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, one of Indonesia's biggest
food and beverage companies, plans to issue five-year bonds
worth 2 trillion rupiah ($174.74 million) this month, the
company said in a prospectus.
The firm intends to pay debt totalling 1.61 trillion rupiah
due on June 18, and use the remaining proceeds to finance its
short-term loan.
Indofood is controlled by the Salim Group and run by one of
Indonesia's wealthiest families. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,445.5 Indonesian rupiah)
