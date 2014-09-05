Food giant PT Indofood Sukses Makmur is targeting revenues from its flour mill division PT Bogasari to grow 5 percent to 19.61 trillion rupiah ($1.66 billion) this year, compared with 18.68 trillion rupiah in 2013, on increasing demand, said director Franciscus Welirang.

Bogasari reported revenues of 10.22 trillion rupiah in the first half, which was 30 percent of Indofood's total revenue of 34.07 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)