UPDATE 4-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds Dow statement)
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, one of the world's biggest noodle maker, plans to build an instant noodle factory in Indjija industrial estate, Serbia, worth 11 million euros ($14.91 million).
The firm plans to start construction of the plant in spring 2014 and expects to complete it in early 2015, Indjija Mayor Petar Filipovic said. The firm has bought 50-square-meter of land in the industrial estate for the factory.
PARIS, March 27 France's state holdings agency sold its stake in carmaker PSA Group to the Bpifrance sovereign wealth fund, the government said on Monday, in a move signalling the government's intention to remain a shareholder for years to come.
