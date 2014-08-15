BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
PT Indomarco Prismatama, a unit of PT Indoritel Makmur Internasional Tbk, plans to open 749 new stores in Indonesia in the second half of this year, said Director Wiwiek Yusuf.
The country's largest mini market operator opened 551 new stores in the first half of the year. The news stores will take Indomarco's total store count to more than 10,000 by the end of the year, which are mostly located in the densely populated Java island. (Kontan)
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.