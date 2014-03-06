BRIEF-Risesun Real Estate Development sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 10 pct to 30 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan
PT Indomobil Finance Indonesia is considering issuing bonds worth 1.8 trillion rupiah ($155 million) and seeking a loan to disburse more financing this year, said CEO Gunawan.
The firm recorded new financing of around 5 trillion rupiah in 2013, while net profit rose 28 percent on annual basis to 90.78 billion rupiah.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,581.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Says firm's president to hold press conference on Tues afternoon