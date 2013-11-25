Financing company PT Indomobil Multi Jasa IPO-PDMT.JK, a unit
of automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional
, will cut the number of shares to be sold during its
December initial public offering, said Suryadi Jahja, director
of underwriter Kresna Graha Securindo.
The firm will offer only 430 million shares or 10 percent of
its enlarged capital compared with an earlier target of 25
percent or 1.29 billion shares, due to concerns over unfriendly
market conditions, the Kontan reported. Indomobil Multi Jasa
aims to raise 215 billion Indonesian rupiah ($18.3 million).
$1 = 11,685 rupiah
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)