PT Furukawa Indomobil Battery Manufacturing, a unit of
automotive distributor PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional
, has completed construction of its 500 billion rupiah
($39.56 million) vehicle battery plant in Cikampek, West Java,
Bisnis Indonesia quoted Panggah Susanto, director general of
manufacturing-based industry at the Industry Ministry, as
saying.
The plant will produce up to 3 million batteries a year for
motorcycles and cars, all of which are to be sold in the
domestic market.
