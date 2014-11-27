BRIEF-NETAC Technology to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
PT Indosat, Indonesia's third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, expects to secure 4.23 trillion rupiah ($347.29 million) loans from European banks in mid-December, reported the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting Investor Communication Officer Andromeda Trisanto.
The firm expects to sign a deal within the next two weeks, he said.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.