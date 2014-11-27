PT Indosat, Indonesia's third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, expects to secure 4.23 trillion rupiah ($347.29 million) loans from European banks in mid-December, reported the Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting Investor Communication Officer Andromeda Trisanto.

The firm expects to sign a deal within the next two weeks, he said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)