Phone operator PT Indosat aims to get a 3.6 trillion
rupiah ($315.5 million) loan this year to pay some of its
outstanding debt due this year, said Andromeda Tristanto, head
of investor communication.
The company has secured a loan commitment of 1 trillion
rupiah ($87.64 million) with a tenure of 3-5 years that will be
disbursed in the second quarter of this year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11410.0000 Indonesian Rupiah)
