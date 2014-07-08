Indonesian cellular network operator PT Indosat has
submitted proposals to several lenders seeking loans totalling
$850 million, said Investor Relations Officer Andromeda
Tristanto.
PT Indosat also aims to issue rupiah-denominated bonds worth
$650 million by the end of this year. The firm will use the
funds to refinance bonds worth $650 million due in 2020 and to
finance next year's capital expenditure. (Kontan)
