PT Indosat Tbk, Indonesia's third largest
telecommunications operator by subscribers, will secure $450
million revolving credit facility with a tenure of less than
five years from several banks, said Investor Relation Officer
Andromeda Tristanto.
He said Indosat is finalising the necessary documents and
expects to secure the loan within the third quarter this year.
Indosat will use the funds to refinance debt due this year. It
has around 2 trillion rupiah ($171.23 million) in debt that will
mature in the second half this year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(1 US dollar = 11,680 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)