BRIEF-GFT Technologies affirms guidance after Q1 results
* Consolidated revenue grows by 14 percent to eur 111.10 million
PT Indosat, Indonesia's third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, plans to issue bonds worth around 2.5 trillion rupiah ($197.5 million) by the end of the second quarter or early third quarter of this year, Kontan reported, quoting the company's Investor Relations Officer Andromeda Tristanto.
It will use the proceeds to refinance bonds worth $650 million that are due in 2020. (Kontan)
WARSAW, May 11 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's largest media group, reported a 59 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts' estimates, aided by higher operating income and a one-off forex gain.