BRIEF-Citic Securities's Q1 net profit up 40.2 pct y/y
April 28 Citic Securities * Says Q1 net profit up 40.2 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ptiVrc Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Coal miner PT ABM Investama plans to expand into the infrastructure construction business, eyeing projects like toll roads, dams, a seaport and oilfield constructions, said Irfan Setia Putra, CEO PT Cipta Kridatama, its construction unit.
The firm is targeting revenue of $50 million from its construction business by 2015. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 28 Citic Securities * Says Q1 net profit up 40.2 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ptiVrc Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 2016 net profit up 403.0 percent y/y at 5.8 billion yuan ($841.34 million)