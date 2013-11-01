BRIEF-Capital & Counties Properties sells its exhibition business for £296 million
* Exchanged, completed on sale of Venues, its exhibition business for a total gross cash consideration of £296 million
Property developer PT Intiland Development booked marketing sales of 2.01 trillion rupiah ($176 million) in the third quarter of 2013, up 46 percent from a year earlier and representing 91 percent of its full-year target of 2.2 trillion rupiah, director Archied Noto Pradono told Kontan.
The firm reported a net profit of 209.18 billion rupiah, up 48 percent from a year earlier on revenues that grew 22 percent to 1.04 trillion rupiah. (Kontan, Investor Daily)
$1 = 11,350 rupiah (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
