Property developer PT Intiland Development booked marketing sales of 2.01 trillion rupiah ($176 million) in the third quarter of 2013, up 46 percent from a year earlier and representing 91 percent of its full-year target of 2.2 trillion rupiah, director Archied Noto Pradono told Kontan.

The firm reported a net profit of 209.18 billion rupiah, up 48 percent from a year earlier on revenues that grew 22 percent to 1.04 trillion rupiah. (Kontan, Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,350 rupiah