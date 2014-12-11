Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk
, in cooperation with Singapore's Sembcorp Development
Indonesia Pte Ltd., is aiming to acquire 2,700 hectares of land
in Kendal, Central Java, to develop into an industrial estate
and residential, Kontan newspaper reported citing Corporate
Secretary Muljadi Suganda.
The acquisition of the total area will be done over a period
of time with 860 hectares being acquired this year.
