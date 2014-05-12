BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
* Medicinova announces publication of positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
Indonesian drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma plans a capital expenditure of 792 billion rupiah ($68.69 million) to 992 billion rupiah for the second quarter of this year, said Director Vidjongtius.
Around 67 percent of that amount will be used to expand factories in the manufacturing belt of West Java and the rest on increasing distribution and adding warehouses.
The firm expects its annual revenue to grow between 14 percent and 16 percent to 4.3-4.7 trillion rupiah this year. Kontan) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11530.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017