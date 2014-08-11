PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Indonesia's largest pharmaceutical company, cut its 2014 sales growth target to 11-13 percent from 14-16 percent after sales in four divisions, including prescription drugs and nutritional products, slowed in the first half this year, said Finance Director Vidjongtius. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)