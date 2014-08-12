PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Indonesia's largest pharmaceutical
company, is interested in buying shares of PT Pharos, the
pharmaceutical unit of conglomerate Rajawali Nusantara
Indonesia, during its initial public offering scheduled for
early 2015, said Kalbe Director Vidjongtius.
Pharos is planning to raise 500 billion rupiah (42.78
million US dollar) from the IPO by selling about 10-20 percent
of its stake. (Investor Daily)
(1 US dollar = 11,689 rupiah)
