PT Fastfood Indonesia, the franchise holder of KFC brand, plans to spend up to 350 billion rupiah ($29.26 million) to open 30 new outlets in 2014 and renovate up to 60 existing stores, said Finance Director Justinus D. Juwono.

The company expects 2014 revenue to rise by up to 12 percent to 4.53 trillion rupiah from this year's forecast of 4.12 trillion rupiah.

