JAKARTA Oct 1 State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk has delayed its plan to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($86.36 million) as it cuts capital expenditure in 2013 to between 100 billion and 200 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusidanto in Bisnis Indonesia.

Initially, the firm had allocated 660 billion rupiah of capital expenditure for business expansion. With the postponement, the firm delayed a plan to develop a new factory and hospital this year.

($1 = 11,580 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)