Drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma plans to spend 500 billion rupiah ($41.17 million) to acquire a health food company this year, said Finance Director Vjongtius, the Kontan reports.

The firm plans to spend up to 1.5 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year that will be used to boost output, build new infrastructure and branch offices.

Kalbe Farma is targeting revenue growth of 14-16 percent in 2014 from last year's 16 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)