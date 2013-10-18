BRIEF-Zall Group proposes to re-elect cui jinfeng as executive director in AGM
* Proposes to re-elect Cui Jinfeng as executive director in AGM
Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya plans to spend up to 12 trillion rupiah ($1.06 billion) over the next 8-10 years to develop a central business district in East Jakarta, said Chief Executive Lukman Purnomosidi.
The company plans to purchase a 22-hectare site worth 800 billion rupiah for the business district, Purnomosidi said. (Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 11330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
BERLIN, April 13 Lufthansa is due to receive 5 A320neo jets this year, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, half the number it originally expected, as delivery delays hamper the Airbus plane.