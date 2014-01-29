BRIEF-Visionstate Corp announces private placement
* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share
Lippo Group has invited Mitsui & Co as a strategic partner to invest up to $5 billion in Indonesia within the next five years, said CEO James Riady.
Riady said the two parties will set up between 20 and 30 joint venture companies to work in the technology, media and telecommunications sector as well as in agriculture. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 17 The manhunt widened on Monday for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland, where authorities appealed to the public for help in the case after urging the killer to turn himself in.