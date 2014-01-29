Lippo Group has invited Mitsui & Co as a strategic partner to invest up to $5 billion in Indonesia within the next five years, said CEO James Riady.

Riady said the two parties will set up between 20 and 30 joint venture companies to work in the technology, media and telecommunications sector as well as in agriculture. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)