BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci plans to spend $650 million on capital expenditure this year, up 8 percent from last year, said CEO Ketut Budi Wijaya.
The funds will be used to complete development of five hospitals and four shopping malls. The company is also optimistic about achieving its 2014 revenue target of 10.5 trillion rupiah ($902.8 million), up 59 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 11630.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: