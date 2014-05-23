PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia's largest listed property company, plans to work on a project called Millennium Village on a 70-hectare land in Tangerang, Banten, worth 200 trillion rupiah ($17.35 billion), said Chief Marketing Officer Jopy Rusli. The project is expected to be completed in 20 years, with the first phase due to start construction this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

