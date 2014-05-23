BRIEF-Cleantech Invest takes part in Nuuka Solutions financing round
* Nuuka Solutions has closed financing round that was joined by Cleantech Invest and several other investors
PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia's largest listed property company, plans to work on a project called Millennium Village on a 70-hectare land in Tangerang, Banten, worth 200 trillion rupiah ($17.35 billion), said Chief Marketing Officer Jopy Rusli. The project is expected to be completed in 20 years, with the first phase due to start construction this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11530.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ALMATY, Jan 24 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Tuesday it had been informed about the start of merger talks between the country's two biggest lenders, Kazkommertsbank (KKB) and Halyk Bank .
Jan 24 (Reuters) Ooedo Onsen Reit Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 8 months and 2 days 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2016 to May 31, 2017 to Nov 30, 2017 LATES COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 507 mln 1.02 1.02