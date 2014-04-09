Poultry feed company PT Malindo Feedmill plans to sell
95 million new shares, at 3,500 rupiah ($0.31) per share, via a
private placement, CEO Lau Chia Nguang said in a statement to
the stock exchange.
Two strategic investors, Ginger Company Limited and peak
Team Company Limited, are willing to buy the shares. The firm
expects to raise 336 billion rupiah from the placement, to be
used for expansion and working capital, including for its plans
to build two new feed mills in Makassar, South Sulawesi. The
plants are expected to boost Malindo's output by up to 50
percent from the current 900,000 tonnes per year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11288.5 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)