PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, the financing unit of Bank Mandiri, plans to issue bonds worth 750 billion rupiah ($61.7 million) in the second half of this year, said CEO Ignatius Susatyo Wijoyo.

The firm is targeting new financing of 16 trillion rupiah this year, up 33 percent from last year's 12 trillion rupiah, the Investor Daily reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12165 rupiah)