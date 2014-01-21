PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket
retailer, expects sales growth to slow this year to between 15
and 18 percent, below last year's 25 percent, said Fetty
Kwartati, its corporate secretary.
The firm expects sales in 2014 reaching 10.5 trillion rupiah
($867 million), up from last year's forecast of 9 trillion
rupiah.
The firm also said it would cut its 2014 capital expenditure
to 600 billion rupiah from last year's 850 billion rupiah.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 12110 rupiah)
