PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer, is considering issuing bonds worth 500 billion rupiah ($41.10 million) this year, Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati said.

The company will execute the plan between February and March, a source said.

The firm earlier said it plans to spend 600 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to open 250 new outlets, down from 327 outlets in 2013. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 12,165 rupiah)