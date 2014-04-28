Retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, a unit of Lippo Group, has secured a loan worth 1.88 trillion rupiah ($163 million) from Bank BNP Paribas Indonesia and PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk to refinance its debt, Director Miranti Hadisusilo was quoted as saying by Kontan.

The firm posted a net profit of 1.15 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 49 percent from a year earlier. Revenue grew 20 percent.

($1 = 11,564.5 rupiah)