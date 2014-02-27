BRIEF-Shandong Tongda Island New Materials to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 21Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :
Retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima booked a net profit of 445 billion Indonesian rupiah ($38 million) for 2013, up 86 percent from a year earlier, chief executive Benjamin J Mailool said in a statement. The firm opened 39 new stores in 2013 and currently operates 222 outlets in 63 cities across the country. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11640.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
April 21Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd :
FRANKFURT, April 21 German police arrested a man on Friday who is suspected of having planted a bomb on the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week, the office of the German federal chief prosecutor said.