Property developer PT Modernland Realty expects 2014
marketing sales growth of about 30 percent to 4 trillion rupiah
($330.99 million), said Corporate Secretary Cuncun Wijaya, the
Kontan reports.
Modernland plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah to expand its
industrial state in Cikande and East Jakarta, with plans to
acquire another 600 hectares of land in Cikande and 300 hectares
in East Jakarta. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 12085 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)