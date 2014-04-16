BRIEF-Eurobrokers SA FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 0.8 million euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 3.3 million euros ($3.60 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago
Property developer PT Metropolitan Land will acquire a 70 hectare site in Cibitung, West Java, with a total investment of 105 billion rupiah ($9.2 million) and expects to complete the deal this year, a company official said.
Metropolitan Land recorded sales of landed houses worth a total of 170 billion rupiah in the first quarter of 2014. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11430 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* FY net profit 3.4 million euros ($3.7 million) versus 48,352 euros year ago