Property developer PT Metropolitan Land will acquire a 70 hectare site in Cibitung, West Java, with a total investment of 105 billion rupiah ($9.2 million) and expects to complete the deal this year, a company official said.

Metropolitan Land recorded sales of landed houses worth a total of 170 billion rupiah in the first quarter of 2014. (Investor Daily)

