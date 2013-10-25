Toll road and ports operator PT Nusantara Infrastructure will acquire the trans-Java toll road project connecting Jakarta to Surabaya, worth 10 trillion rupiah ($896.46 million), Kontan reported.

The firm currently owns four toll road concessions in Jakarta, Serpong, and Makassar, South Sulawesi.

($1 = 11,155 rupiah)