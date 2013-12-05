BRIEF-Suez says successfully placed 1.2 bln euros to finance GE Water acquisition

* France's Suez said on Monday that following an announcement on March 8th of a project to acquire GE Water & Process Technologies together with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, it has successfully priced an offering of 1.2 billion euros ($1.30 billion) in senior unsecured notes that constitutes the first step in refinancing the acquisition.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)