BRIEF-Seal Incorporated says no log production of group for March
* No log production of the group for the month of March 2017 Source (http://bit.ly/2oRxDtf) Further company coverage:
Indonesian property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk has postponed the launch of two new projects this year due to the slowdown in the economy, Kontan reported late on Tuesday, citing a director at the company.
The middle-to-upper class segment of the property market has come under pressure in the first nine months, the newspaper quoted Olivia Surodjo as saying.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.