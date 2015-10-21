Indonesian property developer PT Metropolitan Land Tbk has postponed the launch of two new projects this year due to the slowdown in the economy, Kontan reported late on Tuesday, citing a director at the company.

The middle-to-upper class segment of the property market has come under pressure in the first nine months, the newspaper quoted Olivia Surodjo as saying.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)