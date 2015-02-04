Indonesia's property developer PT Metropolitan Land recorded marketing sales of 760 billion rupiah ($60.3 million) last year, up 8 percent from 705 billion rupiah a year earlier, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Landa Olivia Surodjo. The company is targeting a further 22 percent increase in sales to 930 billion rupiah in 2015.

