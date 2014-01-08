Property developer PT Metroplitan Kentjana expects to
post 1.17 trillion rupiah ($95.6 million) in revenue this year,
up 15 percent from last year's target of 1.02 trillion rupiah,
driven by hotel and condominium expansion, said Chief Executive
Husin Widjajakusuma.
The company earlier said it plans to spend 2 trillion rupiah
on investment to develop Hotel Intercontinental Pondok Indah on
a 5-hectare of land in Jakarta and Pondok Indah Residence that
are expected to be completed within two years.
Metroplitan Kentjana booked revenue of 721.91 billion rupiah
until September 2013, up 14 percent from 631.87 billion from a
year earlier.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not
vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12,237.5 rupiah)
