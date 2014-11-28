Property developer PT Metropolitan Kentjana Tbk plans
to build a shopping mall in South Jakarta, as an expansion of
its existing Pondok Indah Mal, with a total investment of 5
trillion rupiah ($410 million), the Investor Daily reported
citing deputy president director Jeffri Tanudjaja.
The company will also build two high-rise office buildings
on the location. Construction will start next year.
(1 US dollar = 12,190 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)