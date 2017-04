LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle climb 7th straight session to new highs

* Feeder cattle up 6th straight session * Lean hog contracts finish weaker By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 17 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle rose on Monday for the seventh consecutive session, boosted by improved wholesale beef demand and futures' discounts to recent cash prices, traders said. They said speculative buying and buy stops drove deferred contracts to fresh highs. April live cattle closed 1.050 cents per pound higher at