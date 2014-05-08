CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia's largest upmarket retailer that owns exclusive rights to brands such as Starbucks Corp, plans to sell its rights to Burger King and Domino's Pizza outlets in Indonesia this year, said Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati.
Kwartati added that Mitra is currently finalising due diligence checks with future investors and expects to complete the deal this year. Mitra Adiperkasa owns 47 Burger King outlets and 60 Domino's Pizza stores in Indonesia.
The firm booked revenues of 2.41 trillion rupiah ($208.21 million) in the first quarter of 2014, with these two brands contributing up to 5 percent. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11575 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico