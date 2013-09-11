BRIEF-Solvesta: successful sale of Stürtz property
* Cash inflow for expected income taxes for solvesta ag amounts to approx. 3 million euros ($3.20 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PT MNC Kapital Indonesia plans to buy back around 10 percent of its shares traded on the Jakarta Stock Exchange at a maximum price of 1,800 rupiah per share, within the next three months, the company said in a statement to the bourse. (Investor Daily)
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* DBAG Fund VII will acquire the interests in Abbelen GmbH and Oscar Mayer Ltd. via joint management holding company