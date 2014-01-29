BRIEF-Comstock Holding says backlog at March 31, 2017 of 44 units valued at $23.9 mln
* Comstock Holding Companies reports 2016 results and provides preliminary highlights for first quarter 2017
Property developer PT MNC Land is targeting revenues of 895 billion rupiah ($73.42 million) this year, up 54 percent from last year's forecast of 581 billion rupiah, said finance director Dipa Simatupang.
The firm won shareholders' approval to raise 2.2 trillion rupiah from a rights issue, offloading 1.46 billion shares, or 22.6 percent of its enlarged capital, at 1,520 rupiah per share.
MNC Land will use the proceeds to buy a 55.91 percent stake in PT Bali Nirwana Resort for 956.02 billion rupiah from PT Bakrieland Development, acquire land worth 600 billion rupiah and finance working capital. (Bisnis Indonesia)
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.