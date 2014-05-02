PT MNC Investama Tbk, a unit of MNC Group, plans to build a $25 million coal terminal, Executive Darma Putra was quoted by Kontan as saying, adding that the project will be financed by bank loan.

The firm is targeting 2014 revenue of 15 trillion rupiah ($1.30 billion), up 30 percent from last year and net profit is expected to reach 1 trillion rupiah, compared to a net loss of 343.69 billion rupiah in 2013.

